Four of a family burnt in Dhamrai gas fire

Four members of a family have been burnt in a fire from gas accumulated in their home in the Dhamrai Municipality of Dhaka District.

The victims are Nannu Mia, 63, his wife Sufia Begum, 48, daughter Sathi Akter Mou, 23, and Al Hadi Sohag, 19.

Sathi is a student of Gono Bishwabidyalay while Sohag studies in a college.

They were taken to Dhamrai Upazila Complex but transferred to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery because they were in a ‘bad condition’ after the incident in the wee hours of Wednesday, said Dhamrai Upazila Health Officer Noor Riffat Ara.