Four of a family burnt in Dhamrai gas fire

Four members of a family have been burnt in a fire from gas accumulated in their home in the Dhamrai Municipality of Dhaka District.
The victims are Nannu Mia, 63, his wife Sufia Begum, 48, daughter Sathi Akter Mou, 23, and Al Hadi Sohag, 19.
Sathi is a student of Gono Bishwabidyalay while Sohag studies in a college.
They were taken to Dhamrai Upazila Complex but transferred to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery because they were in a ‘bad condition’ after the incident in the wee hours of Wednesday, said Dhamrai Upazila Health Officer Noor Riffat Ara.
Dhamrai Fire Station chief Sohel Rana said the victims were in a ‘critical condition’ after the incident occurred in the Uttorpara area around 3am, just before Sehri.
The furniture and other belongings in the house on the ground floor of a four-storey building were burnt in the fire following a loud bang that also shattered the window glasses, he said.
The family has both a gas pipeline connection and a cylinder in their kitchen. It was unclear whether the gas accumulated in their home was from the pipeline connection or the cylinder, Sohel said.
Locals doused the fire and later the firefighters rescued the victims, he said.