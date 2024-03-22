More rain to shower parts of Bangladesh from Monday

Moderate rainfall has been pelting the pavements of Dhaka before the onset of the searing heat of the Bengali month of Chaitra.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast significant amounts of rainfall across the country starting Monday.

According to Meteorologist Omar Faruq, rains will likely decrease in the next couple of days. However, temperatures are expected to increase slightly before heavy showers drench parts of Bangladesh on Monday.

Rain soaked several parts of the capital from Tuesday through Thursday.

A report released by the Met Office shows that the capital received 4 mm of rainfall until 6 pm on Thursday.