    More rain to shower parts of Bangladesh from Monday

    Temperatures are expected to increase slightly before heavy showers

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 22 March 2024, 08:46 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2024, 08:46 AM

    Moderate rainfall has been pelting the pavements of Dhaka before the onset of the searing heat of the Bengali month of Chaitra.

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast significant amounts of rainfall across the country starting Monday.

    According to Meteorologist Omar Faruq, rains will likely decrease in the next couple of days. However, temperatures are expected to increase slightly before heavy showers drench parts of Bangladesh on Monday.

    Rain soaked several parts of the capital from Tuesday through Thursday.

    A report released by the Met Office shows that the capital received 4 mm of rainfall until 6 pm on Thursday.

    Several parts of Bangladesh outside of Dhaka, including Cox’s Bazar, Kurigram's Rajarhat, Teknaf and Bandarban, also recorded moderate rainfall throughout the week.

    The month-long forecast for March shows that there is a possibility of a mild to moderate heat wave with 2-3 days of thunderstorms.

    The country’s lowest temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius at 9am on Friday in Panchagarh’s Tetulia.

    The highest temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius in Nilphamari’s Syedpur.

