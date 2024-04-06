Rain forecast for Sunday and Monday, heat wave during Eid

The last week of the Bengali month of Chaitra may see some relief from the heat, but it will be rather short-lived, according to the forecast by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Temperatures may fall slightly on Sunday and Monday but will begin climbing again from Apr 9, according to meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir.

“There is the possibility of scattered rain in Dhaka around Apr 7 and Apr 8. But it is not possible to say exactly where it may be.”

Eid-ul-Fitr may fall on Apr 11. The heat may persist around then, Kabir said.

“So far we believe that the current temperatures will persist during Eid. Chances of rain are very low.”

The highest temperature recorded in the country in the 24 hours to 6am on Saturday was 39 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. The high in Dhaka was 34 degrees Celsius.

When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heat wave. A moderate heat wave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.

Sylhet recorded 42mm of rain in the past day. No other parts of the country saw any significant showers.