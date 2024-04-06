    বাংলা

    Rain forecast for Sunday and Monday, heat wave during Eid

    The Bagerhat, Kushtia, and Chuadanga districts and other parts of the Rajshahi Division are experiencing a mild to moderate heat wave

    Published : 6 April 2024, 08:12 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2024, 08:12 AM

    The last week of the Bengali month of Chaitra may see some relief from the heat, but it will be rather short-lived, according to the forecast by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

    Temperatures may fall slightly on Sunday and Monday but will begin climbing again from Apr 9, according to meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir.

    “There is the possibility of scattered rain in Dhaka around Apr 7 and Apr 8. But it is not possible to say exactly where it may be.”

    Eid-ul-Fitr may fall on Apr 11. The heat may persist around then, Kabir said.

    “So far we believe that the current temperatures will persist during Eid. Chances of rain are very low.”

    The highest temperature recorded in the country in the 24 hours to 6am on Saturday was 39 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. The high in Dhaka was 34 degrees Celsius.

    When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heat wave. A moderate heat wave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.

    Sylhet recorded 42mm of rain in the past day. No other parts of the country saw any significant showers.

    A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping through the Bagerhat, Kushtia, and Chuadanga districts as well as the Rajshahi Division on Saturday. The BMD says the heat wave may continue to spread out to cover a larger area.

    There may be temporary gusts of wind or rain and thunder in a couple of places in the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in the 24 hours from 9am on Saturday, the forecast says. There is also the possibility of scattered hail in some areas. Elsewhere, the sky will remain partly cloudy, but the weather will remain dry.

    Daytime temperatures may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius across the country. The humidity will also be relatively high, resulting in an uncomfortable heat.

    The long-term forecast says two to four mild to moderate heat waves may occur across Bangladesh in April. One or two severe to very severe heat waves are also possible, with maximum temperatures reaching 40-42 degrees Celsius.

    There is also the possibility of Kalbaisakhi or nor’wester storms during the month. A low pressure system or cyclone may also develop in the Bay of Bengal.

