BMD issues warning as heat may intensify in next 3 days

The mild to very severe heatwaves baking Bangladesh are expected to continue for the next three days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
The temperature may ease slightly on Monday, as it did on Sunday, but is likely to rise from Tuesday, said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.
“The clouds in the sky may lower the temperature a bit, but it will rise again from tomorrow. There may be light rain in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram, but there isn’t much chance of rain elsewhere.”
The ongoing heat wave may continue for another 72 hours, he said.
“Due to the excess water vapour in the air, there may be more discomfort during the heat. There will be heavy rain in a week or so and that may bring some relief to the public.”
On Saturday, the mercury hit 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore, a record for the year. The temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and reached 40.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.
Though the heat eased slightly on Sunday, it spread out to 51 districts. The highest temperature across the country was 42.2 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, while the mercury rose to 38.2 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.
In its bulletin on Sunday, the BMD said that Pabna and Chuadanga were experiencing a very severe heatwave, while Rajshahi, Tangail, Jashore, and Kushtia were seeing severe heat waves.
Mild to moderate heatwaves were recorded in the Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions, including Moulvibazar and Chandpur and in parts of the Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Barishal divisions.
While day temperatures might be slightly lower than before, the night temperature will remain unchanged, the forecast said.
When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heat wave. A moderate heat wave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.
Bangladesh began experiencing heatwaves since the first week of April. On Saturday, it reached very severe levels.
The government has closed schools and colleges for seven days amid the heat. Many universities have switched to online classes.
Three people died in Meherpur, Sylhet, and Narsingdi on Sunday amid the heat. Two more died on Saturday in Pabna city and Gazipur’s Konabari. Doctors believe their deaths were caused by heat stroke.
The 24-hour forecast from 9am on Monday says that temporary gusts or stormy winds may occur in parts of the Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions accompanied by rain or rain and thunder. There is also a slight chance of hail. The weather will largely remain dry across the rest of the country with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures may continue to rise on Tuesday and Wednesday.