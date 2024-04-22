BMD issues warning as heat may intensify in next 3 days

The mild to very severe heatwaves baking Bangladesh are expected to continue for the next three days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The temperature may ease slightly on Monday, as it did on Sunday, but is likely to rise from Tuesday, said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

“The clouds in the sky may lower the temperature a bit, but it will rise again from tomorrow. There may be light rain in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram, but there isn’t much chance of rain elsewhere.”

The ongoing heat wave may continue for another 72 hours, he said.

“Due to the excess water vapour in the air, there may be more discomfort during the heat. There will be heavy rain in a week or so and that may bring some relief to the public.”

On Saturday, the mercury hit 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore, a record for the year. The temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and reached 40.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.