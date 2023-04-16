Comforting routines and readymade meals – the joys of frozen food

As a food writer, people usually expect me to be on the cutting edge of culinary exploration. They imagine me gallivanting around town, discovering hidden gems and writing about them glowingly. But here's a secret: I've been eating the same thing every day for the past six weeks.

It began as a fun grocery trip with my new friend, Lowri. I live in a remote town in England, and when I say remote, I mean so remote that there are no buses after 8 pm. So when Lowri offered to drive me to a new grocery shop, I jumped at the chance. And that's how I discovered Iceland. No, not the country. Iceland is a UK-based grocery store that focuses on frozen food. While they stock other non-perishable items like cereal, chips and carbonated drinks, they're mostly known for their "freezer stuffers".

I was initially sceptical, but then I saw the prices and the mix-and-match deals. Suddenly, I was loading up my cart with salt and pepper chicken fillets, chicken balls, chicken nuggets, mozzarella sticks, tater tots, and my all-time favourite cereal, Krave.