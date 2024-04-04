    বাংলা

    Pochettino tells Chelsea squad to get outside their comfort zone

    Chelsea, who host Manchester United later on Thursday, spent over $510 million to bring in 13 new players last year

    Reuters
    Published : 4 April 2024, 11:26 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2024, 11:26 AM

    Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said his players have to avoid getting into a comfort zone during games and that they must demand more of themselves if they are to pick up wins in the Premier League.

    Chelsea, who host Manchester United later on Thursday, spent more than 400 million pounds ($510 million) to bring in 13 new players last year.

    Despite the outlay, the young squad have struggled for consistency and after being held 2-2 by relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday the club are in 12th place.

    Asked if he fears his squad's mentality is hindering them from competing at their full potential, Pochettino agreed.

    "Never be in a comfort zone. If you are in a comfort zone you drop your level, you drop your standards," he added.

    "An example is the last game. That is why we are in the process to build something. That is why we are not winning in the way we expect.

    "It is because we still need to create a mentality that is going to help us. You need to demand more from yourself and team mates. Potential (is present) but we need to win today."

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts
    United braced for tough test at Chelsea: Ten Hag
    United are sixth in the standings with 48 points, 11 behind fourth-placed Aston Villa
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 31, 2024 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match
    Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp
    Liverpool, who face bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday, lead the league with 67 points
    Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra Purchase Licensing Rights
    Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley
    They struggled to make their numerical advantage count before they restored their lead in the 78th
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 10, 2024 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on
    Guardiola focused on 'final' against Arsenal
    Guardiola said he hoped all his players return from the international break fit and ready for the match against Arsenal

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin