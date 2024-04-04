Pochettino tells Chelsea squad to get outside their comfort zone

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said his players have to avoid getting into a comfort zone during games and that they must demand more of themselves if they are to pick up wins in the Premier League.

Chelsea, who host Manchester United later on Thursday, spent more than 400 million pounds ($510 million) to bring in 13 new players last year.

Despite the outlay, the young squad have struggled for consistency and after being held 2-2 by relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday the club are in 12th place.