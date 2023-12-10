Falooda fables: A transcontinental tale

Once upon a time, a wide-eyed 7-year-old girl went to Chattogram to visit her uncle. The idea of the port stirred her dreams of pirates and high-seas adventures, so the reality of the city turned out to be a bit disappointing. That is, until, one day, she heard the tale of a true treasure.

“Do you want to have a falooda?” her uncle asked.

She was perplexed and intrigued by his fascinating description of the enigmatic dessert – an ice-cold symphony of milk, tapioca, ice cream, and jello. She could almost taste it in her mind’s eye as she imagined the tiny drops of condensation on the frosty glass. She waited impatiently for the next evening when it would finally be in her grasp.

Sadly, there was a tragic twist.

Her mother learned of her uncle’s plans and dashed them immediately.

“A freezing falooda in December? Impossible. That’s a sure way to catch a cold,” she sniffed.

Thus my first encounter with the enigmatic falooda came to an abrupt end.

Thankfully, there is a happy ending to the tale.