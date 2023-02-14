Wondering what to watch for Valentine's Day? Here are 6 unique love stories to snuggle up to

Have you ever dreamt of a luxurious date that starts with a cruise and ends with a fancy dinner at an elite restaurant on an island while you pay for nothing? Mark Mylod's The Menu is a dream come true for those who have. But The Menu is not just about the food, it's also about the amiable company of the elite, whether it's a father who looks at you like his own daughter, or a food critic who has spent his life discerning the best from the rest.

No, don't worry, it's not like that boring, rich-bashing, Palme d'Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness that tries to get you to laugh at the irony of ethical consumerism. Instead, The Menu opens your eyes to how the coherence of hierarchy can bring serenity to our lives.

The Menu is such a culinary delicacy that even when the head chef tells you not to eat the food, you can't really help it. The food is, honestly, to die for, and will add some thrills to your date night.

But the film's best part is the relationship between Margot and Tyler, which shows where a romance should truly kindle – over a cheeseburger.

- Arnob Khan