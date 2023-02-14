Wondering what to watch for Valentine's Day? Here are 6 unique love stories to snuggle up to

With Netflix's campy romcoms and Bollywood's outsized expectations, many movie depictions of romance veer from the unrealistic to the delusional. Instead, this Valentine's Day, why not shy away from these flawed visions and watch some picks from the Stripe team that explore the diversity and breadth of love from various perspectives?
Movies that delve into the human heart, cut into the soul, or bring butterflies to more than just your stomach.
These movies will challenge and refresh your views on love and intimacy. So grab your partner, light some candles, and get ready to explore romance!
THE MENU (2022)
Have you ever dreamt of a luxurious date that starts with a cruise and ends with a fancy dinner at an elite restaurant on an island while you pay for nothing? Mark Mylod's The Menu is a dream come true for those who have. But The Menu is not just about the food, it's also about the amiable company of the elite, whether it's a father who looks at you like his own daughter, or a food critic who has spent his life discerning the best from the rest.
No, don't worry, it's not like that boring, rich-bashing, Palme d'Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness that tries to get you to laugh at the irony of ethical consumerism. Instead, The Menu opens your eyes to how the coherence of hierarchy can bring serenity to our lives.
The Menu is such a culinary delicacy that even when the head chef tells you not to eat the food, you can't really help it. The food is, honestly, to die for, and will add some thrills to your date night.
But the film's best part is the relationship between Margot and Tyler, which shows where a romance should truly kindle – over a cheeseburger.
- Arnob Khan
BONES AND ALL (2022)
Lee (Timothée Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell) have a particular addiction that consumes their lives. When Maren sets off on a road trip to find her long-lost mother, Lee decides to travel with her.
The teenage love story features all the visceral drama you can crave, as the two come of age during their travels, but not without making many mistakes on the way to their destination. Director Luca Guadagningo (of Call Me By Your Name) adds his signature sensual touch to the movie, giving it all a particular feel and texture that grounds the dark romance.
The core cast is also great, portraying uncertain, unpredictable characters burdened with difficult cravings that make them both compelling and disturbing.
It's a film about both the importance and the struggles of love. A good choice if your Valentine's Day plans involve dinner and a movie.
- Sajid Khan
THE PACKAGE (2018)
Are you tired of the usual sappy romance films? Well, The Package is the perfect tonic to watch with your significant other on Valentine's Day. This film offers a fresh and unique take on love, telling the story of a young man's journey to save his most precious asset.
Not only is the Netflix original film an atypical love story, it's also a heartwarming tale of friendship, bravery, and, above all, the importance of taking care of one's package. And let's be honest, who doesn't love a good laugh when it comes to sensitive subjects?
The Package is the perfect blend of humour and heart, making it an ideal date night watch. So grab a box of tissues, and a bag of popcorn, and get ready for a night of love and laughter. Trust us, you won't regret it.
- Ahornish Ahona
WEATHERING WITH YOU (2019)
A stunning animated feature, Makoto Shinkai's Weathering with You follows two young protagonists, Hodaka and Hina, as they try to navigate the highs and lows of Tokyo life.
But a rollercoaster of emotions awaits as our protagonists struggle to stay afloat in the Japanese capital's challenging economic and social conditions. The story, which takes some fantastic twists along the way, is intimate and emotional. And the animation is simply breathtaking, with the colour palette fitting perfectly to convey that warm and fuzzy feeling of cuddling up with our partner on a rainy day.
The soundtrack is fantastic too, and helps brighten up the story. This magical movie about how far we would go for the ones we love will leave you wanting more. A must-see for fans of animation.
- Yaser Muhammad Faisal Jubayer
WARM BODIES (2013)
Warm Bodies is a movie about love rising from the ashes, showing that even in the apocalypse, people can find time to come together.
Written and directed by Jonathan Levine, and based on the book by Isaac Marion, Warm Bodies follows R (Nicholas Hoult), who comes across a young woman named Julie (Teresa Palmer) after an altercation with her boyfriend. Something about her galvanises his heart, and he tries to protect her from a hostile world.
Though the story takes some turns, with explorations of loss, bitterness, and loneliness in a brutal world, it also shows that happiness, hope, and love still exist and can be world-changing, even transcending some of life's biggest barriers.
The movie teaches us the importance of focusing on fulfilling lives, the importance of holding on to and working towards your dreams, and making as many possible memories with your loved ones.
- Sajid Khan
MIDSOMMAR (2019)
With Midsommar, Ari Aster not only gives you a romance story but allows you to fall in love with the picturesque landscape of Sweden while discovering some of its more obscure cultures and traditions.
However, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows. The story begins in tragedy when Dani loses her family. However, amid the darkness, there is hope. Her boyfriend Christian invites her on a trip to the remote Hårga commune, where she can take her mind off her problems and immerse herself in the simplicity and community of rural life. Though some of their customs seem odd to her initially, she soon finds herself an active participant.
Throughout the story, Midsommar has a complex romanticism parallel to Rajamouli's RRR with some peaks and drops, but it ends with Dani discovering a position of power amid this new community while her boyfriend Christian helps bear her burdens.
It is truly a stirring tribute to the ways love and attachment can lead to a found family.
- Arnob Khan
Disclaimer from the sub-editor: This article is meant to be a list of satirical recommendations. We hope watching them does not put a strain on your relationship.
