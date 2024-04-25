Bangladesh Censor Board blocks release of ‘Omimangshito’

The Bangladesh Film Censor Board has blocked the release of “Omimangshito” (Unsolved), a web film directed by Raihan Rafi, alleging that it corresponds to a real-life incident tied to a brutal murder.
Scrutinising the film’s details, the Censor Board noted that the film has brutal murder scenes and the content of the story, screenplay and dialogues are similar to real-life events. As such, they said it was 'not fit for exhibition' in public.
Shahidul Alam Sachchu, the producer of “Omimangshito”, received a letter on the matter signed by the Censor Board’s Deputy Director Md Moinuddin on Wednesday.
When the teaser of the film was released on Feb 12, some viewers commented that Rafi had made the film based on a true story. Netizens cited similarities with the 2012 murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi. However, no one related to the production nor the Censor Board directly mentioned the name of the couple.
“The story of the film corresponds to a real-life event and a lawsuit over the incident is still pending in the court. As the plot/theme of the film is similar to the pending case, it might give a wrong message and affect the investigation,” the Censor Board said.
“The film’s plot is based on the Sagar-Runi murders, which are now being tried in court. That’s why an objection has been raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” another Censor Board official had previously told bdnews24.com under condition of anonymity.
On the morning of Feb 12, 2012, Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar and ATN Bangla Senior Reporter Runi were found stabbed to death in the bedroom of their apartment in Dhaka's West Rajabazar. The law enforcing agencies have yet to solve the mystery of their murders.
The Censor Board examined the movie on Mar 4 following an application made on the previous day. The board re-examined the film for more clarification on Apr 22. Details of the movie were discussed at a meeting after the re-examination, the letter read.
“The Censor Board members opined that the film, ‘Omimangshito’, is not fit for public exhibition as the elements described in the first, fifth and seventh clauses of Section 1 of the Code for Censorship of Films in Bangladesh, 1985 can be seen in it. As a result, the Censor Board decided to revoke the application for the film's censor certificate or refuse to grant it according to rule 16 (5) of ‘the Bangladesh Censorship of Films Rules, 1977’.”
However, those associated with the film can appeal to the government if they want within 30 days of the receipt of the letter, Moinuddin said.
‘Omimangshito’ was scheduled to be released on the iScreen OTT platform on Feb 29. The release was deferred due to the objections of the Censor Board.
When asked about the objection, iScreen Project Manager Riaz Ahmed said, “We don't know why they objected to the film, we will appeal now."
“A film can be made based on any story. I don’t know what there is to object to in this film,” Rafi had previously told bdnews24.com.
The teaser and poster of ‘Omimangshito’ was released on Facebook on Feb 11.
The 40-second teaser hinted at a murder mystery with different people offering their views on the case, including a reporter who thinks the murder happened around 1:30am to 2am and others suggesting foreign influences or suicide as possible explanations.
The teaser's caption asks if the mystery will ever be solved.
The poster shows actors Imtiaz Barshon and Tanzika Amin in lead roles, sitting with a little girl between them and six people with covered faces standing behind them.
When asked if the movie is based on Sagar-Runi’s murder, Rafi said, “As the film’s story centres around journalists, people might have misunderstood it as the Sagar-Runi incident. That’s why the Censor Board wanted to watch the film. I don’t know why it is blocked now.”
“This is not a film about the Sagar-Runi murder. I don’t know why the release of the film should be blocked if it has a partial match with the incident,” Riaz said.
“The film is based on a story of a couple's murder in 2018. Incidentally, the couple were also journalists. That’s why some people might think the film is based on the Sagar-Runi murder. We are not saying so.”