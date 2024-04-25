Bangladesh Censor Board blocks release of ‘Omimangshito’

The Bangladesh Film Censor Board has blocked the release of “Omimangshito” (Unsolved), a web film directed by Raihan Rafi, alleging that it corresponds to a real-life incident tied to a brutal murder.

Scrutinising the film’s details, the Censor Board noted that the film has brutal murder scenes and the content of the story, screenplay and dialogues are similar to real-life events. As such, they said it was 'not fit for exhibition' in public.

Shahidul Alam Sachchu, the producer of “Omimangshito”, received a letter on the matter signed by the Censor Board’s Deputy Director Md Moinuddin on Wednesday.

When the teaser of the film was released on Feb 12, some viewers commented that Rafi had made the film based on a true story. Netizens cited similarities with the 2012 murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi. However, no one related to the production nor the Censor Board directly mentioned the name of the couple.

“The story of the film corresponds to a real-life event and a lawsuit over the incident is still pending in the court. As the plot/theme of the film is similar to the pending case, it might give a wrong message and affect the investigation,” the Censor Board said.

“The film’s plot is based on the Sagar-Runi murders, which are now being tried in court. That’s why an objection has been raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” another Censor Board official had previously told bdnews24.com under condition of anonymity.