    বাংলা

    Throwback Thursday: The warm comfort of 'Full House'

    The classic sitcom harkens back to a golden age of loving family dynamics and valuable life lessons

    Samia Zahin
    Published : 28 March 2024, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2024, 01:30 PM

    A lot of us look back on a golden age in our lives. For many of us, it was our childhoods. That era when everything was warm and comfortable, but still exciting. And few shows capture those feelings with the depth and specificity of Full House.

    The American sitcom started in 1987 – before I was even born - became a huge hit, and ran for eight seasons until 1995. Premiering in the heyday of the three-camera sitcom, Full House stood out because of its unusual family dynamics.

    The show starts with widower Danny (Bob Saget) asking his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) to help raise his three girls – the practical DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), the sarcastic Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and the precocious Michelle (played jointly by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

    The unconventional nature of the main cast’s relationships is what makes the show as the audience follows three flawed kind-hearted men as they take on the task of raising three wonderful, but very different children.

    Men rarely take on the job of raising children in our society. But Full House offers a gender role reversal, making all of the parental figures male in a direct challenge to social norms and traditions. But that doesn’t mean the kids suffer from a lack of feminine influence in their lives.

    Each of the adults finds ways to connect with and balance their masculine and feminine energies to ensure that the kids grow up in an environment that provides them with the necessary nourishment and love.

    Danny is a great father, playing the role of the responsible one. His position as the breadwinner burdens him with additional obligations, but he learns to balance his work responsibilities with the time he needs to devote to his daughters. He’s the grown up of the show – making the decisions necessary to ensure a good future for his kids.

    Joey, his best friend, is the show’s goofball. He works as a stand-up comedian, often imitating a slew of cartoon characters. Though he’s often the silliest character, his indirect approach can cut to the heart of the matter. Through his antics, he can tackle heavy topics without making things dark and ends up sneaking in words of wisdom under the guise of humour.

    But the scene stealer of the show is Uncle Jesse - the instant heartthrob with his Elvis aesthetic and intense charisma. And he’s also the character who grows and changes the most throughout the show. He starts off as something of an irresponsible layabout who’s too focused on his hair and dreams of rock stardom to really grow up. But, as he takes care of his nieces and becomes closer with them, he comes to see things – and himself – in a new light.  

    Watching these men develop more as people alongside the children they raise is like free therapy. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and maybe even pick up some valuable lessons along the way.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    Third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka awaits full opening
    Dhaka airport’s 3rd terminal awaits full opening
    The authorities hope the terminal will be fully operational by October, a year after its soft opening
    Israeli drag queen who uses the name Judy LaDivina, 39, and 27-year-old Syrian dancer and activist, who uses the stage name 'The Darvish', perform on stage in their show 'Together', which they describe as "cultivating a prosperous connection and Arabic-Jewish harmony" at the Tipsy Bear bar in Berlin, Germany, Mar 11, 2024.
    Berlin drag show seeks to address Middle East grief
    The artists had to agree on the future of their show, ‘Yalla Hafla,’ which means ‘Let's Party’ in Arabic - an approach that no longer seemed appropriate at a time of grief in Berlin's Arab and Israeli ...
    A girl is all smiles after getting water. Photo: tanvir ahammed
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Happiness may seem a fleeting emotion but it’s within your reach
    Full panel of Sammilito Parishad wins BGMEA election
    Sammilito Parishad wins BGMEA election
    BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan Kochi won the director post, bagging 1,510 votes

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin