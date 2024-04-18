    বাংলা

    UN Security Council to vote Thursday on Palestinian UN membership

    Diplomats say the measure could have the support of up to 13 council members, which would force the US to use its veto

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2024, 04:01 PM
    Updated : 18 April 2024, 04:01 PM

    The UN Security Council is due to vote on Thursday on a Palestinian bid for full UN membership, said diplomats, a move that Israel ally the United States is expected to block because it would effectively recognise a Palestinian state.

    The 15-member council is scheduled to vote on a draft resolution that recommends to the 193-member UN General Assembly that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations," diplomats said.

    A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass. Diplomats say the measure could have the support of up to 13 council members, which would force the US to use its veto.

    The United States has said that establishing an independent Palestinian state should happen through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and not at the UN

    The Palestinians are currently a non-member observer state, a de facto recognition of statehood that was granted by the UN General Assembly in 2012. But an application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the Security Council and then at least two-thirds of the General Assembly.

    The Palestinian push for full UN membership comes six months into a war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and as Israel is expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank.

    "Recent escalations make it even more important to support good-faith efforts to find lasting peace between Israel and a fully independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told theSecurity Council.

    "Failure to make progress towards a two-State solution will only increase volatility and risk for hundreds of millions of people across the region, who will continue to live under the constant threat of violence," he said.

    DIRECT TALKS

    Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said the Palestinians failed to meet criteria to become a full UN member, which he outlined as: a permanent population, defined territory, government, and capacity to enter relations with other states.

    "Who is the council voting to 'recognize' and give full membership status to? Hamas in Gaza? The Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Nablus? Who?" Erdan asked the Security Council.

    He said granting full UN membership to the Palestinians "will have zero positive impact for any party, that will cause only destruction for years to come, and harm any chance for future dialogue."

    The UN Security Council has long endorsed a vision of two states living side by side within secure and recognized borders. Palestinians want a state in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip, all territory captured by Israel in 1967.

    The Palestinian Authority, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank. Hamas ousted the Palestinian Authority from power in Gaza in 2007.

    Ziad Abu Amr, special envoy of Abbas, asked the United States: "How could this damage the prospects of peace between Palestinians and Israelis? How could this recognition and this membership harm international peace and security?"

    "Those who are trying to disrupt and hinder the adoption of such a resolution ... are not helping the prospects of peace between Palestinians and Israelis and the prospects for peace in the Middle East in general," he told the Security Council.

    Abu Amr said full Palestinian UN membership was not an alternative for serious political negotiations to implement a two-state solution and resolve pending issues, adding: "However, this resolution will grant hope to the Palestinian people hope for a decent life within an independent state."

