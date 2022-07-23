WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire amid probe into misconduct claims

McMahon, 76, was being investigated by the board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal had previously reported.

McMahon last month pledged to support WWE's investigation. He did not address the probe in Friday's statement.

WWE, which produces and distributes weekly wrestling shows "Raw" and "Smackdown", named his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, as the interim head in June.

Vince McMahon has been the powerhouse behind the wrestling entertainment company, transforming it from a regional player in a highly fragmented industry of the 1980s to a global giant, with about $1 billion in revenue in 2021.

He used scripted matches, celebrity wrestlers and glitz to make the brand more acceptable to television audiences and created the concept of pay-per-view matches for bigger events such as "WrestleMania" to build its revenue base.