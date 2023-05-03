‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ shows how an adaptation can hit the wrong note

The following article contains spoilers for the book Daisy Jones & The Six and its TV adaptation.

Following the colossal success of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid became a household name in the online book community. Her works had the gossipy fun of delving into the scandalous lives of the rich and famous, but had characters that were specific and nuanced enough to hook readers.

2019’s Daisy Jones & The Six is no exception. Fans couldn’t get enough of the story of a 1970s rock band, modelled on the legendary Fleetwood Mac, that fell apart due to drug use, love triangles, and intra-band conflict. The most distinctive part of the novel is the decision to present the story entirely through dialogue, framed as interviews for a documentary.

Because of this unusual stylistic choice, many felt Daisy Jones & The Six was more of a script than a novel. Though the book enjoyed tremendous success, the fandom almost unanimously agreed that the story needed an audio-visual adaptation to truly thrive.

When Amazon Prime first announced a 10-episode limited series adapting the book, it was met with exuberant excitement. But, after the show came out in March, it was clear the excitement was a bit premature.