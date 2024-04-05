Husband and wife headed home for Eid holidays die in Mymensingh motorcycle crash

A husband and wife have been killed after their motorcycle crashed into a power pole in Mymensingh’s Haluaghat Upazila during their Eid journey home.
The dead have been identified as Saidur Rahman, 28, and his wife Sonia Akhtar, 22. Saidur is the son of Janab Ali who hails from the Upazila’s Roumari area.
The accident occurred on the road near the Lakshikura Bazar area around 8am on Friday, confirmed Md Mahbubul Haque, acting chief of Haluaghat Police Station.
Police and locals say that Saidur worked in the district’s Ishwarganj area and was bringing his wife home to Roumari for the holiday. They were on the road leading to the border near Lakshikura Bazar when the motorcycle crashed into an electricity pole, killing Saidur on the spot.
Locals rescued Sonia and brought her to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty declared her dead.
The bodies have been recovered and taken to the police station, OC Mahbubul said.
Legal action will be taken in the case, he added.