Cumilla court sentences wife, 3 others to death for husband’s murder

A Cumilla court has sentenced a woman and three of her accomplices to death for the murder of her husband, an expatriate worker who returned from abroad.

Cumilla Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Jahangir Hossain delivered the verdict in the case on Wednesday afternoon, said the court’s Assistant Public Prosecutor Abu Yusuf.

The death-row convicts have been identified as 35-year-old Shahnaz Begum, the wife of the victim, Md Kuddus, 32, Abdul Khalek, 29, and Md Rajib, 26. Another suspect, Md Shah Jahan, was acquitted.