    বাংলা

    Man sentenced to death for raping daughter in Keraniganj

    Noore Alam confessed the rape to the court after his arrest

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 April 2024, 11:33 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2024, 11:33 AM

    A man has been sentenced to death for raping his teenage daughter in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

    Judge Shahriar Kabir of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal No. 4 announced the verdict on Thursday.

    State attorney Md Forkan, told bdnews24.com: “A fine of Tk 100,000 has been imposed on the defendant. He was sent to jail after the verdict was announced.”

    According to the case dossier, 40-year-old Noore Alam, raped his daughter on Feb 22, 2022, while his wife was abroad. Two days after the incident, his daughter filed a case against him at South Keraniganj Police Station.

    Alam confessed the rape to the court after his arrest.

    The police also filed a charge sheet against him on Aug 20, 2022.

    The verdict was delivered on Thursday after the court heard the testimony of six state witnesses.

