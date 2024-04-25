Man sentenced to death for raping daughter in Keraniganj

A man has been sentenced to death for raping his teenage daughter in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

Judge Shahriar Kabir of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal No. 4 announced the verdict on Thursday.

State attorney Md Forkan, told bdnews24.com: “A fine of Tk 100,000 has been imposed on the defendant. He was sent to jail after the verdict was announced.”

According to the case dossier, 40-year-old Noore Alam, raped his daughter on Feb 22, 2022, while his wife was abroad. Two days after the incident, his daughter filed a case against him at South Keraniganj Police Station.

Alam confessed the rape to the court after his arrest.

The police also filed a charge sheet against him on Aug 20, 2022.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday after the court heard the testimony of six state witnesses.