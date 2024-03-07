Three sentenced to death for kidnapping, murder of child in Cumilla

A Cumilla court has sentenced three people to death and another to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old child from Muradnagar.

Special Sessions Judge Morium-Mun-Monjuri of the Cumilla Public Security Crime Suppression Tribunal delivered the verdict on Thursday, said state lawyer Md Mobarak Hossain.

The death row convicts are Moinal Hossain, Nazmul Hassan, and Shahin Khan, all from Borarchar village in Muradnagar.

Rabiul Hassan, another resident of the same area, was sentenced to life in prison.

The suspects were in court to hear the verdict.