HC scraps 2-year jail sentence after 27 years

The High Court has acquitted a suspect named in a case of cattle theft filed over two-and-a-half decades ago in Nilphamari.

The single bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal announced the verdict on Feb 23 last year, scrapping the decades-old jail sentence. The 12-page verdict was published on Saturday.

Huge ‘negligence, irregularities, and wrongful actions’ were found in the case filed against Tofazzal Hossain and in its investigation, the High Court observed. It also mentioned ‘severe negligence and irregularities’ on the trial court’s part.

The judge ordered the Supreme Court Registrar General to mail copies of the verdict to all lower courts for their observation.

Also, the court ordered copies of the verdict to be sent to all police stations across the country to inform of complaint recipients and investigation officers.