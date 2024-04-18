    বাংলা

    Two sentenced to death for killing three siblings in Chattogram two decades ago

    Two other accused were excluded from the case following their deaths in a 2017 'gunfight'

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 18 April 2024, 04:54 PM
    Updated : 18 April 2024, 04:54 PM

    A Chattogram court has sentenced two men to death for killing three siblings in the Bayezid Bostami area two decades ago.

    Chattogram First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Kamal Hossain Sikder handed down the verdict on Thursday.

    The convicts are Abul Kashem alias Jamai Kashem and Yusuf alias Baitta Yusuf. Two defendants were present in the court during the verdict.

    In 2017, the two other accused in the case, Md Nasir alias Gittu Nasir, an activist of Jamaat-e-Islami’s student front Chhatra Shibir and Md Foyez Munna, were removed from the case after being killed in a 'gunfight'.

    Saiful Islam, who died in the incident, and Nasir, the suspect, were both associated with the politics of Islami Chhatra Shibir. They had a power struggle between them. The accused Kashem and Yusuf also had a conflict with Saiful over land ownership.

    Nasir, Kashem, and Yusuf conspired to murder Saiful due to their ongoing dispute with him. This incident caused significant unrest in Chattogram at the time.

    Following the verdict on Thursday, Additional Public Prosecutor MA Faiz informed bdnews24.com that the court sentenced the accused to death after the charges had been proved. The court also imposed a fine of Tk 200,000 on each of them.

    "The two accused were on bail. Arguments were heard on Wednesday, and the court revoked their bail, sending them back to jail. They were brought to court from jail before today's verdict was delivered and were returned to the jail afterwards.”

    According to the case dossier, Yusuf and Kashem were in a dispute with Saiful, his brother Md Alamgir, and sister Monowara Begum Moni over the ownership of 36 decimals of land in the South Pahartali area under Bayezid Bostami Police Station in the city. There was an ongoing legal case regarding this matter.

    Ayesha Akhter Shilpi, Saiful's wife, filed a police case after his murder.

    According to the case statement, the attackers invaded Saiful's residence on Jun 29, 2004.

    When Monowara spotted the attackers and screamed, Foyez fired the first shot, leaving her dead instantly.

    When Alamgir came out after hearing his sister's screams, Yusuf told Foyez to shoot. Foyez then shot Alamgir in the stomach, causing him to collapse. Alamgir died on Jul 19 while receiving treatment.

    As Alamgir fell, Saiful Islam stepped out of the house, and at that point, Gittu Nasir shot him multiple times in the forehead, chest, stomach, and hand at the direction of accused Abul Kashem. Saiful passed away as a result.

    When Alamgir fell, Saiful stepped out of the house, and at that point, Nasir shot him multiple times in the forehead, chest, stomach, and hand following Kashem’s order and left Saiful dead.

    After 13 people testified in a lengthy trial, the court found the two accused guilty on Thursday.

