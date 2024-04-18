Two sentenced to death for killing three siblings in Chattogram two decades ago

Saiful Islam, who died in the incident, and Nasir, the suspect, were both associated with the politics of Islami Chhatra Shibir. They had a power struggle between them. The accused Kashem and Yusuf also had a conflict with Saiful over land ownership.

Nasir, Kashem, and Yusuf conspired to murder Saiful due to their ongoing dispute with him. This incident caused significant unrest in Chattogram at the time.

Following the verdict on Thursday, Additional Public Prosecutor MA Faiz informed bdnews24.com that the court sentenced the accused to death after the charges had been proved. The court also imposed a fine of Tk 200,000 on each of them.

"The two accused were on bail. Arguments were heard on Wednesday, and the court revoked their bail, sending them back to jail. They were brought to court from jail before today's verdict was delivered and were returned to the jail afterwards.”

According to the case dossier, Yusuf and Kashem were in a dispute with Saiful, his brother Md Alamgir, and sister Monowara Begum Moni over the ownership of 36 decimals of land in the South Pahartali area under Bayezid Bostami Police Station in the city. There was an ongoing legal case regarding this matter.

Ayesha Akhter Shilpi, Saiful's wife, filed a police case after his murder.

According to the case statement, the attackers invaded Saiful's residence on Jun 29, 2004.