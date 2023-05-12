‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ brings new life to a fantasy institution

The story follows a group of thieves – Edgin, a bard (a delightful Chris Pine), Holga, a barbarian (a sharp Michelle Rodriguez), and Simon, a sorcerer (Justice Smith) – whose heist is foiled when they are betrayed by two of their crew – the deceitful Forge Fitzwilliam (a daft Hugh Grant), and Sofina, a wizard (a surprisingly intimidating Daisy Head). Reunited after prison, the trio team up with a shapeshifting druid (Sophia Lilis) and a paladin (Regé-Jean Page) to rescue Edgin’s daughter Kira, and get back the loot Forge stole from them.

What really works for the movie is the tone. As anyone who’s played a bit of D&D can tell you, when friends gather around a table jokes are inevitable, even in the most severe circumstances. True to that spirit, the movie keeps things light and breezy with an unforced sense of comedy that hinges as much on the delivery as the dialogue. The humour is genuine and witty, and while it can veer into the self-referential, it’s never too obvious. A scene where the party has to question a graveyard of unhelpful corpses is a particular highlight. It’s a lot like the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, putting together a team of likeable misfits through serious and silly situations.

Chris Pine brings his natural charisma to the lead role, as if he was born to play a bard-turned thief whose more selfish tendencies have led him to ruin his own life. Rodriguez is great in her usual tough badass persona from the Fast and the Furious movies but gets to play with a bit more range. Grant is also fun as a babbling huckster with a vicious streak. Smith and Lilis get a bit less to do character-wise, but their powers work well in the story to show how cool pulling something off in D&D can be.

Speaking of those powers, Honor Among Thieves is very smart with its action setpieces. Whether it’s a well-choreographed chase through a castle town with a shapeshifter, or a magic item that transforms a simple escape through teleportation, the movie develops novel and interesting ways to keep the action fresh. These scenes also advance the plot brilliantly while keeping up the intensity. The special effects also deserve some mention, with a mix of practical costumes and over-the-top CG, giving a range of exciting visuals throughout. Money was put into this film, and it shows.

And, for such a breezy movie, it lands an emotional beat towards the end pretty well. It’s not heavy enough to distract the audience, but it adds just enough depth to make it feel like a bit more than a filling but slightly overwhelming tub of movie theatre popcorn.