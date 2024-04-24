Man City's Haaland to miss Brighton game but Guardiola says injury not serious

City will have Phil Foden and John Stones back on Thursday, when they can climb to within a point of leaders Arsenal but still with a game in hand. Arsenal have played 34 games, while Guardiola's men have played 32. Brighton are 10th in the table.

While City's chance to repeat as treble winners disappeared with their loss to Madrid last week, they are still in the running to lift another double after clinching an FA Cup final berth against Manchester United in a repeat of last season.

"We have had a lot of problems with important players with injuries, but we are still there," Guardiola said. "We are in the final of the FA Cup, we made the latter stages of the Champions League and in the Premier League we are there.

"But you can arrive to the end like this and in one week (can) lose all titles. Every game is important now as every mistake and setback is difficult. But we have been here many times so we know what we are playing for."