A tribute to the many moms in animated movies

Like many kids, I loved animation. I adored following the protagonists through their epic conflicts, thrilling climaxes, and happy resolutions. Their heroic journeys fired my imagination.

Now that I'm older, I pay more attention to the secondary characters. This past Mother's Day, I started thinking about all the moms in these movies. Sure, not every animated film has complex arcs for its moms. But a surprising number delve pretty deep.

Pixar's recent Turning Red is a great example. The relationship between Mei and her mother Ming is loving, fraught, and complicated. Mei loves her mother but is scared of her disapproval, so she hides her interests in boy bands and other modern pop culture from her family. But it turns out that the family has its own secret – a blessing that causes the women of the family to turn into giant red pandas when they experience intense emotions.

Ming urges her daughter to be careful with this new power until it can be suppressed and sealed away, but Mei finds joy in using her newfound abilities to explore her boundaries and question the taboos of her family's traditions. By the movie's end, the two come to a closer understanding. Mei finds a more precise balance between the traditions of her family and her own desires, and Ming accepts that her daughter will approach issues differently than she did. Giving each other the space to be themselves allows the relationship between the two to grow.