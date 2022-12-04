Brazil legend Pele says he remains 'strong' amid cancer battle

Brazilian football great Pele said on Saturday he was "strong" and grateful for the widespread support he has been receiving after being hospitalised in Sao Paulo earlier this week as he battles colon cancer.

The 82-year-old said in an Instagram post that he wanted to keep "everyone calm and positive" after a medical report showed he remained in stable condition while also being treated a respiratory infection.

"I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual," Pele said. "I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy".

Pele is in stable condition at a hospital in Brazil as he receives treatment for a respiratory infection, according to a statement issued Saturday from the hospital.

"He is responding well to care for a respiratory infection, and his condition has not changed in the last 24 hours," the statement from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein said.