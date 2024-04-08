Hasina calls on Brazil to directly import readymade garments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Brazil to directly import readymade garments from Bangladesh.

The prime minister made the statement during a meeting with visiting Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.

The prime minister’s speech writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed the media on the meeting afterwards.

“[Brazil] is importing Bangladeshi garments on a limited scale through a third party,” Hasina said. “It would be more cost effective for Brazil to import garments manufactured in Bangladesh directly.”

“There are many opportunities to boost bilateral trade given the existing relationship between the two countries.”

The prime minister also urged Brazil to import more products from Bangladesh, particularly jute and leather products.