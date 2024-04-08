Hasina calls on Brazil to directly import readymade garments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Brazil to directly import readymade garments from Bangladesh.
The prime minister made the statement during a meeting with visiting Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.
The prime minister’s speech writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed the media on the meeting afterwards.
“[Brazil] is importing Bangladeshi garments on a limited scale through a third party,” Hasina said. “It would be more cost effective for Brazil to import garments manufactured in Bangladesh directly.”
“There are many opportunities to boost bilateral trade given the existing relationship between the two countries.”
The prime minister also urged Brazil to import more products from Bangladesh, particularly jute and leather products.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to participate in the upcoming G20 summit.
Foreign Minister Vieira handed over the president’s invitation letter to Hasina. The prime minister accepted the invitation and agreed to visit Brazil.
Vieira praised Bangladesh’s socio-economic development under the leadership of Prime Minister Hasina, saying, “Brazil wants to use Bangladesh’s development experience to power its own socio-economic development.”
“Both Bangladesh and Brazil are fighting against hunger and poverty and take similar stances on various issues on the international stage.”
The Brazilian foreign minister also praised Hasina for her stance on the Palestine issue.
“The brutal actions of the Israeli forces in Palestine’s Gaza are genocide,” the prime minister said.
Hasina also asked for Brazil’s help in the development of football in Bangladesh. Vieira presented a Brazil football jersey with Hasina’s name to the prime minister.