Florida's DeSantis urges Biden to let unvaccinated Djokovic enter US for Miami Open

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called on US President Joe Biden to allow Novak Djokovic to compete at this month's Miami Open despite the world number one being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the US government last month for special permission to play at ATP Masters events Indian Wells, which begins on Wednesday, and the March 19-April 2 Miami Open.

The Serbian, 35, formally withdrew from Indian Wells on Sunday. Florida Senator Rick Scott said that US officials had denied Djokovic's request.