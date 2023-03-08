    বাংলা

    Florida's DeSantis urges Biden to let unvaccinated Djokovic enter US for Miami Open

    Denying Djokovic's request to play in the US is 'unfair, unscientific and unacceptable,' the Florida governor wrote in a letter to Biden

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2023, 09:05 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 09:05 AM

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called on US President Joe Biden to allow Novak Djokovic to compete at this month's Miami Open despite the world number one being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

    Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the US government last month for special permission to play at ATP Masters events Indian Wells, which begins on Wednesday, and the March 19-April 2 Miami Open.

    The Serbian, 35, formally withdrew from Indian Wells on Sunday. Florida Senator Rick Scott said that US officials had denied Djokovic's request.

    "This denial is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable," DeSantis wrote in a letter to Biden on Tuesday.

    "I urge you to reconsider. It's time to put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want - let him play."

    Republican DeSantis signed a law in November 2021 banning schools, businesses and government entities from requiring vaccination against COVID-19, drawing condemnation from health experts and Democratic leaders.

    The US currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11.

    Djokovic, who missed last year's Australian Open after being deported from that country due to his vaccination status, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot.

    He won his record-tying 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January. He has not played at Indian Wells or the Miami Open - which together comprise the "Sunshine Double" - since 2019.

    Last week, Scott and fellow Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida also wrote to Biden urging him to grant the waiver request.

    Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas, the United States Tennis Association and the US Open were among those also hoping Djokovic would be allowed to enter.

    "The only thing keeping Mr Djokovic from participating in this tournament is your administration's continued enforcement of a misguided, unscientific, and out-of-date COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreign guests," DeSantis said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 19, 2023 India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith.
    Pitch intrigue adds to drama ahead of Ahmedabad finale
    India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with back-to-back wins but Australia's stand-in captain says drawing the series would be no mean feat for his side
    Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot.
    Mbappe's presence a potential game changer for PSG against Bayern
    'The presence of Kylian will give us more depth,' said coach Christophe Galtier, who hopes his team will 'win the ball in the Bayern half' more often
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Mar 7, 2023. Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic in action with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.
    Chelsea beat Dortmund to reach Champions League quarters
    It was Dortmund's first defeat following wins in their previous 10 matches
    Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nantes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 4, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with a trophy during the ceremony after becoming Paris St Germain's all time top goalscorer with 201 goals
    We won't be admiring Mbappe's beautiful game: Bayern
    Mbappe became Paris St Germain's all-time top scorer with his 201st goal in all competitions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher