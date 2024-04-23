Qatar emir sits for talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has met with visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for talks.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Before that, around 10:15am, Hasina had greeted the Middle Eastern monarch at the Tiger Gate in Dhaka’s Tejgaon with flowers.

The prime minister and Emir Al Thani then held a private meeting at the PMO’s Shimul Hall.

The two then shifted to Globe Hall for a photo session before sitting for bilateral talks with representatives from both countries at Chameli Hall.