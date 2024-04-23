Qatar emir sits for talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has met with visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for talks.
The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.
Before that, around 10:15am, Hasina had greeted the Middle Eastern monarch at the Tiger Gate in Dhaka’s Tejgaon with flowers.
The prime minister and Emir Al Thani then held a private meeting at the PMO’s Shimul Hall.
The two then shifted to Globe Hall for a photo session before sitting for bilateral talks with representatives from both countries at Chameli Hall.
Following the talks, a number of Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed between the two countries in the presence of the emir and the prime minister at Korbi Hall.
Emir Al Thani arrived in Dhaka on Monday for a two-day trip. He was given a red carpet welcome by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
It is the first high-level visit from a Middle Eastern country since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League came to power for a fourth consecutive term after the general election on Jan 7, 2024.