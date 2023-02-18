Ghana winger Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey quake - agent

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake, his Turkish agent said on Saturday.

Atsu had been missing since the Feb. 6 earthquake following the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay. He was 31.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble," Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay. "Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."