Everton grab 2-0 victory over Forest to boost survival hopes

Everton secured three crucial points when they beat relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday to improve their own Premier League survival hopes and move five points clear of the drop zone.

With Everton and Forest being docked eight and four points respectively for financial breaches, Everton are 16th in the standings with 30 points, having played one game fewer than Forest, who sit four points below in 17th place.

Forest were furious at being denied three penalty claims and issued a strongly worded complaint on social media immediately after the game.

There was little to separate the two sides in the opening minutes, but the hosts stepped up the pace and were rewarded in the 29th minute when Idrissa Gueye's clinical strike from outside the box found the bottom corner past Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels.