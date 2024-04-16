Everton lodge appeal against two-point deduction

Everton have lodged an appeal against a two-point deduction in relation to their breach of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), the club said on Monday.

The Premier League said the appeal will be heard urgently with a decision before the end of the season.

Everton were charged in January for violations of the Premier League's PSR in their financial records for a period beginning in 2019-20 and ending in 2022-23.