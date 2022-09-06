Mbappe, PSG coach face backlash for laughing off private jet question

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier and striker Kylian Mbappe were facing a backlash on Tuesday for laughing off a question about why the team took a private jet for a short trip to a game in Nantes at the weekend.

"Are you serious, responding like this???," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted. "Wake up guys???"

Quizzed on PSG's jet trip to Nantes at a news conference on Monday, Galtier and Mbappe looked at each other and the World Cup winner burst out laughing as his coach responded with a quip.