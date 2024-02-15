LaLiga race for top four heats up as Real hold firm grip on top

Real Madrid dealt a massive blow to Girona's LaLiga title hopes with a 4-0 thrashing last Saturday that left the Catalan upstarts facing a decisive weekend to tighten their grip on a place in the Champions League next season.

Girona are second in the standings on 56 points, five behind leaders Real, and have another tough challenge on Monday going to in-form Athletic Bilbao, who have not dropped a point at home since October.

Led by former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, Athletic are on the rise and have joined the race for the top four, sitting fifth on 46 points, two behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone's side have not won in their last three games in all competitions and will host eighth-placed Las Palmas on Saturday.