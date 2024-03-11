    বাংলা

    Dominant Real Madrid thrash Celta Vigo 4-0 to cement top spot

    They are dominant in the first half but are thwarted by some fine saves from Guaita

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2024, 08:12 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2024, 08:12 PM

    LaLiga leaders Real Madrid cruised to a 4-0 home win over relegation-threatened Celta Vigo on Sunday thanks to goals from Vinicius Jr and Arda Guler as well own goals from Carlos Dominguez and keeper Vicente Guaita.

    Real were dominant in the first half but were thwarted by some fine saves from Guaita, although he failed to stop the opener when Vinicius fired home from close range in the 21st minute, for his 10th goal of the season.

    Real doubled their lead in the 79th when Rudiger's thunderous header from a Luka Modric corner found the net although it was given as an own goal by Guaita.

    A Vinicius cross was turned into his own net by defender Dominguez in the 88th minute and substitute Guler added a fourth in stoppage time.

    Madrid, with 69 points, maintained their seven-point lead over second-placed Girona, who beat Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday. Rafa Benitez's Celta are 17th in the standings with 24 points, just one place above the relegation zone.

