Tearful Vinicius says racist abuse in Spain has taken joy out of playing

Vinicius pointed out fans who were abusing him before he was involved in an altercation with Valencia players that led to him being sent off.

The incident led to an outpouring of support for the Brazilian and galvanised a series of local and international campaigns, but Vinicius voiced his frustration as he was subjected to more abuse this season, with LaLiga reporting several other cases in the last few months.

"It's getting sadder and sadder. Everything I've been going through with every game, every day, every complaint... and it is getting worse," Vinicius added.

"The lack of punishments is very frustrating. If we start punishing these people, not that they'll change their thinking, but they'll be afraid to speak out, whether it's in the stadium, where there are cameras... put fear into those people.

"I want to keep fighting for it, but it's hard. It doesn't matter if I win or lose the games, I'm already a winner for being here."