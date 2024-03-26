    বাংলা

    Tearful Vinicius says racist abuse in Spain has taken joy out of playing

    During an emotional press conference ahead of Brazil's friendly international against Spain on Tuesday, the Real Madrid winger said he is frustrated as fans keep getting away with hurling racist abuse towards him

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2024, 07:29 PM
    Updated : 25 March 2024, 07:29 PM

    Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr broke down in tears and said he was struggling to stay motivated and enjoy playing football due to the recurring racist abuse he is subjected to in Spain. 

    During an emotional press conference ahead of Brazil's friendly international against Spain on Tuesday, the Real Madrid winger said he is frustrated as fans keep getting away with hurling racist abuse towards him. 

    Last season there were 10 such episodes against the 23-year-old reported to prosecutors by LaLiga. 

    "I just want to play football but it's hard to move forward... I feel less and less like playing (due to the racist abuse)," Vinicius told a press conference on Monday, at times struggling to speak through tears. 

    "It never crossed my mind (to leave Spain) because if I leave Spain I give the racists exactly what they want. 

    "I will stay because that way the racists can continue to see my face more and more. I'm a bold player, I play for Real Madrid and we win a lot of titles and that doesn't sit well with a lot of people." 

    Brazil will face Spain at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday as part of an anti-racism campaign. 

    Last May, Real Madrid's LaLiga game at Valencia's Mestalla stadium was halted for 10 minutes after Vinicius was racially abused by sections of the crowd. 

    Vinicius pointed out fans who were abusing him before he was involved in an altercation with Valencia players that led to him being sent off. 

    The incident led to an outpouring of support for the Brazilian and galvanised a series of local and international campaigns, but Vinicius voiced his frustration as he was subjected to more abuse this season, with LaLiga reporting several other cases in the last few months. 

    "It's getting sadder and sadder. Everything I've been going through with every game, every day, every complaint... and it is getting worse," Vinicius added. 

    "The lack of punishments is very frustrating. If we start punishing these people, not that they'll change their thinking, but they'll be afraid to speak out, whether it's in the stadium, where there are cameras... put fear into those people. 

    "I want to keep fighting for it, but it's hard. It doesn't matter if I win or lose the games, I'm already a winner for being here."

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - March 16, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their fourth goal
    Real Madrid slam referee for not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr
    The 23-year-old Brazil international has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain
    LaLiga - Osasuna v Real Madrid - El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain - March 16, 2024 Real Madrid's Rodrygo in action with Osasuna's Unai Garcia
    Real claim win at Osasuna with Vinicius Jr brace
    Real are alone at the league summit with 72 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Girona who face Getafe away
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 13, 2024 General view as players from both teams line up before the match
    Vinicius Jr calls on UEFA to punish Atletico fans for alleged racist abuse
    Brazil will play a friendly match against Spain at the Bernabeu on Mar 26 as part of an anti-racism campaign
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 10, 2024 Real Madrid's Arda Guler scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Ana Beltran
    Real thrash Celta Vigo to cement top spot
    They are dominant in the first half but are thwarted by some fine saves from Guaita

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin