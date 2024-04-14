    বাংলা

    Tchouameni gives depleted Real Madrid narrow win at Mallorca

    The win lifts Real to 78 points, 11 ahead of bitter rivals Barcelona

    Aurelien Tchouameni struck early in the second half to give Real Madrid a 1-0 win away at Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday as they rested key players ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

    The win lifted Real to 78 points, 11 ahead of bitter rivals Barcelona, whom they host in an "El Clasico" match at the Santiago Bernabeu next weekend.

    Tchouameni scored in the 48th minute with a thunderous shot from outside the penalty area that took a deflection in off a defender to leave the goalkeeper lunging at thin air.

    Copa del Rey runners-up Mallorca are 15th in the LaLiga standings on 31 points, six clear of the relegation zone.

