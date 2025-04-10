Home +
Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0

Undefeated since late December, treble-chasing Barca predictably dominated the opening stages and grabbed the lead with Raphinha's strike in the 25th minute

Lewandowski brace sees Barca thrash Dortmund
Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - Apr 9, 2025 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters

Published : 10 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM

Updated : 10 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM

