Real's Bellingham hits out at 'ridiculous' two-game ban

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said his two-match ban for dissent is "ridiculous" and that he is being made an example of as a newer player in LaLiga.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) suspended the 20-year-old for showing contempt towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano after receiving a red card in Real's 2-2 league draw with Valencia on Saturday.

The referee's report said Bellingham had displayed an "aggressive attitude" when he disputed Manzano's decision to blow the final whistle as the England international headed in Brahim Diaz's cross for what would have been the winning goal in added time.