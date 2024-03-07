    বাংলা

    Real's Bellingham hits out at 'ridiculous' two-game ban

    The Spanish Football Federation suspended the 20-year-old for showing contempt towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano after receiving a red card

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2024, 10:23 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 10:23 AM

    Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said his two-match ban for dissent is "ridiculous" and that he is being made an example of as a newer player in LaLiga.

    The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) suspended the 20-year-old for showing contempt towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano after receiving a red card in Real's 2-2 league draw with Valencia on Saturday.

    The referee's report said Bellingham had displayed an "aggressive attitude" when he disputed Manzano's decision to blow the final whistle as the England international headed in Brahim Diaz's cross for what would have been the winning goal in added time.

    "I didn't think I said anything very offensive towards him," Bellingham told Movistar after his side's 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 second leg tie on Wednesday.

    "I think I ran in a manner that was similar to the rest of my team mates. I feel like at times because I'm new and stuff, they want to try and make an example ... I need to be responsible for my actions, and I gave him the excuse to send me off.

    "I'm not happy with that. But I think if LaLiga and the club appeal, there can be a better agreement, because I think two games is a bit ridiculous. If I have to miss those games I take responsibility and I'll support the team from the stands."

    Real reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig.

    Bellingham is set to miss Sunday's home game against Celta Vigo and the trip to Osasuna on Mar 16 in LaLiga.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - March 2, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS
    Vinicius scores twice as Real fight back to draw at Valencia
    Bellingham thought he'd scored the winner, only to discover the referee had blown the fulltime whistle before he'd headed in from close range
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Sevilla - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 25, 2024 Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
    Real boss Ancelotti understands Modric's frustration over lack of playing time
    The 38-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, has made 21 league appearances for Real this season, starting just 11 of those games
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 10, 2024 A merchandise seller holds a matchday scarf at a kiosk outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    LaLiga race for top four heats up
    Leaders Real will look to take another step towards reclaiming the title when they play at lowly Rayo Vallecano
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 4, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente in action with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Llorente earns Atletico draw against Real
    Real remain on top with Girona and Barca trailing as Atletico stay fourth

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality