    বাংলা

    Modric magic in vain as Croatia lack attacking firepower

    They had netted 21 goals during their World Cup qualifying campaign

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Nov 2022, 02:27 PM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2022, 02:27 PM

    Few have fancied Croatia to repeat their odds-defying 2018 run to the World Cup final in Qatar, but one hurdle they were definitely expected to clear was their opening group game against Morocco on Wednesday. 

    Only four players from the defeat to France in the final started on Wednesday after coach Zlatko Dalic's rebuild fused Croatia's experienced core of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic with a talented new generation led by Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. 

    However, their desperate lack of a reliable goalscorer is a problem that has existed since Mario Mandzukic's retirement four years ago and was laid bare again at the Al Bayt Stadium in a cagey stalemate against a resolute Morocco side. 

    "This is another tournament, four years have passed (and) we have almost a whole new national team with new players. You cannot draw a comparison," Dalic told reporters. 

    Midfield maestro Modric was unable to dictate play as much as he normally would but he still drifted tirelessly all over the pitch and picked his moments to inject some urgency into his team's attack. 

    Croatia dominated possession and did not look flustered under pressure from Morocco, patiently biding their time before springing to life in the first half stoppage time and went closest through Nikola Vlasic's toe-poked effort. 

    The midfielder was replaced at halftime due to an apparent injury, however, and Croatia again made a slow start while Morocco emerged the better side in the second half, but the contest was largely played in the middle third of the pitch.

    Croatia had netted 21 goals during their World Cup qualifying campaign but Modric, Perisic and Pasalic top-scored with three goals each in the absence of a dependable centre forward. 

    Next up was Andrej Kramaric with two, but goals have dried up for the Hoffenheim forward in the Bundesliga this season, while Bruno Petkovic is less prolific and has been inconsistent since the European Championship. 

    Finding a solution to their attacking woes will be crucial for Dalic despite their success in Russia, as Croatia did not win a knockout game in the last tournament and needed extra-time twice to progress to the showdown with France. 

    Croatia are perennially slow starters at football's showpiece tournament, having lost the opening game in three of their previous five appearances - the exceptions being 1998 and 2018, when they finished third and runner-up, respectively. 

    To get there again, they will need to find a clinical edge against Canada and then second-ranked Belgium in their other games but after firing blanks against Morocco, bookmakers will feel vindicated in having them as outsiders in Qatar.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Japan come from behind to stun Germany 2-1
    Japan stun Germany with late strikes
    The defeat is the third in a row in the opening match of a major championship for Germany
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Brazil Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Brazil coach Tite during the press conference REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
    Dealing with pressure must be natural for Brazil: Tite
    Brazil have won the World Cup a record five times and Tite said it is not his responsibility that Brazil have not won the tournament in 20 years
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Germany players cover their mouths as they pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
    Germany players cover mouths in team photo
    All Germany players took part in the gesture in front of dozens of photographers on the pitch ahead of kickoff
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Croatia's Nikola Vlasic shoots at goal. Reuters
    Morocco, Croatia play out goalless draw
    Chances were few and far between at either end of the field in the Group F encounter

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher