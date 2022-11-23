Modric magic in vain as Croatia lack attacking firepower

Few have fancied Croatia to repeat their odds-defying 2018 run to the World Cup final in Qatar, but one hurdle they were definitely expected to clear was their opening group game against Morocco on Wednesday.

Only four players from the defeat to France in the final started on Wednesday after coach Zlatko Dalic's rebuild fused Croatia's experienced core of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic with a talented new generation led by Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

However, their desperate lack of a reliable goalscorer is a problem that has existed since Mario Mandzukic's retirement four years ago and was laid bare again at the Al Bayt Stadium in a cagey stalemate against a resolute Morocco side.

"This is another tournament, four years have passed (and) we have almost a whole new national team with new players. You cannot draw a comparison," Dalic told reporters.

Midfield maestro Modric was unable to dictate play as much as he normally would but he still drifted tirelessly all over the pitch and picked his moments to inject some urgency into his team's attack.