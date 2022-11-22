Bale saves the day again as Wales make long-awaited World Cup return

Once he held a flag with the cheeky message: "Wales, Golf, Madrid - in that order".

FITNESS ISSUES

Now Bale is with Los Angeles F.C., whom he helped to a first Major League Soccer Cup championship earlier this month with an extra-time equaliser before they won on penalties.

He has, however, only played 28 minutes of competitive football since September, due to fitness issues that were a major worry for Wales prior to the World Cup.

Club form has seldom been a barometer of how Bale performs for the national team, however, and anyway he almost single-handedly dragged them to the finals in Qatar with all three goals in their playoff wins over Austria and Ukraine.

After a series of agonising heartaches, Wales are at a World Cup for the first time since 64 years ago when a then little-known 17-year-old Brazilian called Pele scored to knock them out in the quarter-finals.

Their self-belief was high after they reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals and the Euro 2020 last 16.

So it was a shock for Wales in the first half when the United States basically overran them with one of the youngest teams in the tournament.

Christian Pulisic, 24, tormented the Welsh defence and put through a beautiful pass for Timothy Weah - the 22-year-old son of former World Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah - to open the scoring for the US.