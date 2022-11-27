Messi brings Argentina to life, but can he match Maradona?

One was a penalty in their embarrassing 2-1 upset by Saudi Arabia, the other a trademark low strike to ignite Argentina's tournament with a 2-0 win over Mexico on the day he matched both Maradona's 21 World Cup appearances and his eight goals.

"Today, Argentina's World Cup begins," a relieved Messi said afterwards.

Argentines have often found it harder to love Messi than Maradona given his departure to Spain as a boy, his more introverted demeanour and, of course, his lack of a World Cup.

But the way he has run to celebrate his goals with fans in Qatar, in a joyous release of the obvious pressures on him, shows that love is well and truly in the air on both sides.

Arguably, Messi has had a more productive career than the flamboyant Maradona, whose off-field antics and drug problems eventually overshadowed his talent.

BARCELONA GLORY

Messi is Argentina's all-time top scorer, led them to Copa America glory last year, and has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times.

At his club from childhood, Barcelona, he scored a record 672 goals and helped win 35 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, before last year's tearful move to Paris St Germain.

But unless he is persuaded to play another World Cup, which he has said he will not and may anyway be too old for, Qatar is his last chance to add the biggest prize to his trophy cabinet.