Fred and Militao named in Brazil team to play Switzerland

Fred and Eder Militao replaced the injured Neymar and Danilo in the Brazil team for their World Cup Group G match against Switzerland on Monday.

Neymar and Danilo have been ruled out of the group stage by ankle injuries suffered in the team's opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

Brazil coach Tite went for power over finesse, choosing to pair Fred with his Manchester United team mate Casemiro to strengthen midfield, pushing Paqueta forward into a playmaking role, instead of bringing Rodrygo in up-front alongside Vinicius, Richarlison and Raphinha.

Real Madrid's versatile central defender Militao will replace Danilo at right back.