    বাংলা

    Fred and Militao named in Brazil team to play Switzerland

    Neymar and Danilo have been ruled out of the group stage by ankle injuries suffered in the team's opening 2-0 win over Serbia

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 03:09 PM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 03:09 PM

    Fred and Eder Militao replaced the injured Neymar and Danilo in the Brazil team for their World Cup Group G match against Switzerland on Monday.

    Neymar and Danilo have been ruled out of the group stage by ankle injuries suffered in the team's opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

    Brazil coach Tite went for power over finesse, choosing to pair Fred with his Manchester United team mate Casemiro to strengthen midfield, pushing Paqueta forward into a playmaking role, instead of bringing Rodrygo in up-front alongside Vinicius, Richarlison and Raphinha.

    Real Madrid's versatile central defender Militao will replace Danilo at right back.

    Swiss coach Murat Yasin made one change to the team that started the 1-0 win over Cameroon with Fabian Rieder replacing Xherdan Shaqiri.

    Brazil:

    Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

    Switzerland:

    Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands' Memphis Depay reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Won't take risks with Depay for Qatar clash: Van Gaal
    Netherlands are joint top of the group on four points with Ecuador and the sides have identical records
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Senegal Press Conference - Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Senegal coach Aliou Cisse during the press conference
    Senegal welcome pressure of Ecuador clash: Cisse
    They need to beat Ecuador in their final Group A game to qualify for the last 16
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana's Mohammed Salisu celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohammed Kudus.
    Ghana edge out South Korea in thriller
    Ghana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, join Portugal at the top of the group standings on three points
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador players pose for a team group photo before the match
    Forget past feats, Ecuador told ahead of Senegal clash
    The 44th-ranked South Americans beat World Cup hosts Qatar 2-0 before outplaying the Netherlands in a 1-1 draw to go joint top of Group A

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher