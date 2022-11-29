Argentina have not yet peaked at World Cup: Martinez

Argentina on Tuesday issued a warning to Poland ahead of their final World Cup Group C match on Wednesday, saying they may have slipped and stumbled through their first two group matches but have yet to hit peak form.

The two-time world champions had to rely on superstar Lionel Messi to keep their qualification hopes alive following their stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of low-ranked Saudi Arabia.

He masterminded a victory 2-0 over Mexico, scoring their first goal with a superb finish to put their campaign back on track.

The brilliant Argentine, whose team are one of the tournament favourites, is playing his fifth and final campaign, meaning it is his last chance to match the late Diego Maradona and lift the biggest trophy of the sport.

"Everything comes down to details," Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez said on Tuesday. "We saw it with Messi's goal. Before that the match (against Mexico) was very tight."