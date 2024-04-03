    বাংলা

    Man United's Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries

    United, who are sixth in the table on 48 points with nine league games remaining, face Chelsea away on Thursday

    Published : 3 April 2024, 03:52 AM
    Updated : 3 April 2024, 03:52 AM

    Manchester United centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez will be out for at least a month with muscle injuries, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

    Sweden captain Lindelof went off in the second half of Saturday's draw with Brentford with a hamstring problem.

    Martinez replaced him in the 69th minute, making his first appearance since early February after recovering from a knee injury. However, the Argentina international then suffered a calf strain in training and will not be available for the next games.

