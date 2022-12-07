Croatia's Lovren braces for another clash with nemesis Neymar

As Croatia prepare to face World Cup favourites Brazil in their quarter-final clash on Friday, defender Dejan Lovren is bracing himself for another confrontation with his old nemesis Neymar.

The 33-year-old centre back Lovren has faced Neymar on three occasions and lost every time, with the unstoppable Brazilian scoring four goals against him.

Those encounters include Brazil beating Croatia 3-1 in a World Cup group-stage clash in 2014 when Neymar scored twice and a friendly at Anfield in 2018 a week before the start of the World Cup in Russia, when he scored in his side's 2-0 win.