Captain America Pulisic puts body on the line to punish cautious Iran

Christian Pulisic has had a season to forget for Chelsea but in the blue shirt of his beloved United States he scored the goal that gave them their first win at the 2022 World Cup and a spot in the last-16 at the expense of political rivals Iran.

Pulisic, who became the most expensive American player in 2019 when Chelsea signed him for 64 million euros ($66.09 million), has yet to set the Premier League on fire and has scored only one goal this season.

But two days after his marginalized Chelsea team mate Hakim Ziyech also inspired Morocco to victory over Belgium, Pulisic stepped up for the US after a stodgy opening two games in the group campaign.

The 24-year-old put his body on the line, injuring his abdomen in a collision while scoring the goal, to send the Americans through to the knockout stages before he was taken off.

"He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, he was feeling some dizziness after a blow to his abdomen," US coach Gregg Berhalter said, refusing to speculate if his star forward would face the Netherlands in the last-16.

Iran, meanwhile, paid the price for their cautious approach and failed to have a single shot on target in the entire game.