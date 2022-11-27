Brazil have so much talent that we almost feel sorry for our rivals, Casemiro said

Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him.

"We could spend several day talking about Neymar, the player he is, his qualities and how important he is for our team. It's unavoidable, he is our biggest player, the difference maker in our team," Casemiro told a news conference on Saturday.

"However, we have other players that have been performing in the same level like Vinicius Jr, Raphinha Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus...