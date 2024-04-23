India's Jaiswal sends timely reminder ahead of T20 World Cup

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back to form with a timely hundred against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Monday to strengthen his claim for a place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

Jaiswal was India captain Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the home T20 series against Afghanistan earlier this year but his place looked under threat as he struggled for runs in the IPL -- 39 being his highest score in his first seven matches.

That run drought prompted former India captain Sourav Ganguly to suggest Virat Kohli, the IPL's leading scorer this season, should open with Rohit at the World Cup but Jaiswal showed what he is capable of with an unbeaten 104 off 60 balls on Monday.