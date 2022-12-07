Portugal battered Switzerland 6-1 in a statement victory. Here’s how they did it

In the last three World Cups, Portugal have been a disappointment. Despite fielding one of the greatest players of the generation, perhaps of all time, in Cristiano Ronaldo, they hadn't yet won a single knockout fixture in the finals since finishing fourth in 2006. Qatar may well be the ageing superstar’s last shot at claiming football's ultimate prize.

Their opponents, Switzerland, stepped into the match looking for their first quarterfinals berth since 1954, buoyed by promising performances in the Euros and the group stages. Little did they know that the Selecao were here to make a statement, to convince the world that they were ready to be title contenders.

The game started with Switzerland in a 3-5-2 formation with Xherdan Shaqiri as their left out-and-out forward, but with the license to use the central channels, and a centre-back pairing of Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez. Portugal fielded a 4-3-1-2 with Bruno Fernandes as the attacking pivot behind the pair of Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos, who was a surprise inclusion in the starting line up over Ronaldo.

Following the surprise loss to South Korea, Portugal needed to restore their defensive solidity. William Carvalho, who was subbed into the Korea game with nine minutes to go, was back to his best on Wednesday. His 92 percent pass accuracy, 3 passes into the final third, and 7 recoveries showed how integral he has been to the national team’s midfield since the triumph of the 2016 Euros. Diogo Dalot was excellent too, providing essential defensive cover (6 recoveries, 5 duels won, 2 blocks, 4 tackles won) on the right-wing, while scooping up an assist for the second goal.