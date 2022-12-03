France know full well there is more to Poland than Lewandowski

Most of France's talk ahead of their last-16 clash with Poland has been about how Les Bleus will handle Robert Lewandowski, but the defending champions are well aware there is much more to the Poles than their big-name striker.

Lewandowski is indeed a deadly weapon up front, but Poland are a very compact side with another major asset at the other end of the pitch in keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who has already stopped two penalties.

Across his career, Szczesny has saved 26 of 87 penalties and it is safe to say thatFrance will be desperate to avoid a shootout at the Al Thumama stadium on Sunday.