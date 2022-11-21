Croatia prepared for cool conditions at 'fiery' World Cup: Kramaric

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric said he was pleasantly surprised by the conditions in Qatar and welcomed the prospect of playing the World Cup in winter as players would arrive for the tournament at their peak.

Croatia play their Group F opener against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday but are aware that the 1 p.m. local time kickoff under the blazing sun and searing heat will not be a problem with air conditioning keeping the arena cool.

"The conditions here have been better than I expected, the conditions are a little bit windy. And considering the air conditioning in the stadiums, it will even get cold during the games," Kramaric said on Monday.

"Regarding the tournament's timing, a winter World Cup, it's great actually, we're not tired and it's not the end of the season.