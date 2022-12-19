Crazed fans explode with joy in Bangladesh as Messi's Argentina win World Cup

Fans in Bangladesh erupted in cheers on Sunday night after footballing god Lionel Messi’s Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar outscoring France on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw in the epic final.
Many of the fans, who were watching the match at home, ran out to join those who were celebrating on the streets after enjoying the game on the big screen as jubilant people thronged the streets of villages, small towns and big cities.
Some set off firecrackers and took out motorcycle processions, honking horns and shouting “Messi, Messi!”.
At Dhaka University, fans in their tens of thousands flocked to the Teacher-Student Centre, Swaparjito Swadhinata Square and the playground of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall to watch the match on the big screen.
“Finally, our wait to see the World Cup trophy in Messi’s hands is over. It’ll always be a memorable day for us,” said Dhaka University student Niloy Kumar Biswas.
“All the football fans in the world love Messi for his aesthetic and artistic magic. With so much love and achievement, the World Cup trophy must’ve been waiting to surrender to Messi,” said another fan, Sheikh Mohammad Arman.
In Bangladesh, football fans are mostly divided into two camps: Brazil and Argentina. With Brazil’s departure in the quarter-finals, the joy was subdued for many.
Student Al Sadi Bhuiyan was happy, despite being a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.
“I’m not sad about Portugal leaving the tournament early, as losing has always been part of the game. As a football lover, I wanted the World Cup trophy to go to such a player [Messi] whose magical skills have made the game so popular,” he said.