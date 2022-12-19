Crazed fans explode with joy in Bangladesh as Messi's Argentina win World Cup

Fans in Bangladesh erupted in cheers on Sunday night after footballing god Lionel Messi’s Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar outscoring France on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw in the epic final.

Many of the fans, who were watching the match at home, ran out to join those who were celebrating on the streets after enjoying the game on the big screen as jubilant people thronged the streets of villages, small towns and big cities.

Some set off firecrackers and took out motorcycle processions, honking horns and shouting “Messi, Messi!”.

At Dhaka University, fans in their tens of thousands flocked to the Teacher-Student Centre, Swaparjito Swadhinata Square and the playground of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall to watch the match on the big screen.